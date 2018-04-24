Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

MARVEL's Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest Volume Two

MARVEL's Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest Volume Two

Aftermath

Space. Reality. Soul.

A deadly threat emerged from the cosmos-and it was fulfilled. In the wake of Thanos’s horrifying success, the people of Earth are left reeling in despair and confusion. Without any logical explanation for the blip-out event, those remaining must pick up the pieces.

Doctor Erik Selvig and his associate Darcy Lewis are determined to find and understand the cause of the devastation. With a team of friends both old and new, they embark on a pursuit of knowledge, eager to discover the links between their own pasts and the stones that decimated half of humanity–the Infinity Stones. Little do they know that a new foe who threatens to destroy them all is looming…

© 2018 MARVEL


Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Superheroes

On Sale: November 27th 2018

Price: $11.99 / $15.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780316482875

