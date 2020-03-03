Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Blood and Oil
Mohammed bin Salman's Ruthless Quest for Global Power
From award-winning Wall Street Journal reporters Justin Scheck and Bradley Hope (coauthor of Billion Dollar Whale), a revelatory look at the inner workings of the world’s most powerful ruling family, the royal family of Saudi Arabia, revealing how a rift within that family produced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka MBS, a charismatic leader with a ruthless streak.
Mohammed Bin Salman is the 34-year-old Saudi Crown Prince whose sudden rise to prominence stunned the world — both in the overtures made to Western leaders and corporate America, as well as the allegations of his extreme brutality and excess, including the contention that he ordered the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. While stamping out dissent in the Saudi royal family, he has made a habit of exhibiting his extreme wealth, including buying the most expensive home in Europe (a $70M chateau in France) and one of the world’s most expensive yachts.
Blood and Oil is a gripping work of globe-trotting journalism about the world’s financial underbelly. Hope and Scheck show how MBS’s sudden rise coincided with the fraying of the simple bargain that had been at the head of U.S.-Saudi relations for 80+ years: oil in exchange for military protection.
The rise of MBS comes with enormous risk: The Middle East is already the world’s most volatile region. Add to the mix an ambitious prince with extraordinary powers, hunger for lucre and nuclear power, and a willingness to break anything — and anyone — that gets in the way of his vision, and the stakes of his rise … are alarming. If his bid fails, Saudi Arabia has the potential to become a dangerous failed state and magnet for Islamic extremists. And if his bid to transform his country succeeds, even in part, it would have reverberations around the world.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Billion Dollar Whale:
"As Bad Blood is to biotech, Billion Dollar Whale is to international finance... a wonderful read... Thrilling."—Bill Gates
"What a blast to read! A true life thriller that reads like a Hollywood movie, Billion Dollar Whale traces the exploits of the most mercurial, mysterious big player in history. Jho Low is Gatsby with twice the bank account and ten times the ambition, and the stories surrounding his exploits leap right off the page!"—Ben Mezrich, New York Times bestselling author of The Accidental Billionaires and Bringing Down The House
"If you like global intrigue, financial crime, wealth porn, and absurdity, Billion Dollar Whale, by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope, is for you.... It almost seems made up. Still, anyone who has followed the news out of Malaysia will know that the story is all too real."—The New Yorker
"Wright and Hope deliver a scintillating and prodigiously reported tale of a globe-spanning modern Gatsby and his audacious fraud."—Jesse Eisinger, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for ProPublica and author of The Chickenshit Club
"This story of a Wharton graduate who carried out the $5 billion swindle known as 1MDB offers a textbook case of financial fraud in the modern age."—New York Times
"Billion Dollar Whale does more than dissect a financial fraud of epic proportions; it takes the reader on a fascinating journey inside the heart of a con that was years in the making. Wright and Hope show how perception becomes reality in the hands of a consummate financial illusionist. Billion Dollar Whale proves once again that truth is stranger than fiction."—Gregory A. Coleman, retired FBI Special Agent; Case Agent, "Wolf of Wall Street" Investigation
"An incredible story.... If you need some billionaires to despise--look no further than these charlatans."—Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit
"Even the most skilled fiction writer would have trouble conjuring the corrupt and colorful protagonist of Billion Dollar Whale. Bradley Hope and Tom Wright's gripping portrait of Jho Low and his enablers throughout the global financial system will both fascinate and enrage you."—Sheelah Kolhatkar, staff writer at The New Yorker and New York Times bestselling author of Black Edge
"An extraordinary tale.... richly woven...[with] dogged reporting.... Like all good business stories, Billion Dollar Whale is bigger than the immediate one it tells. It is a story of emerging markets crippled by corruption and cronyism and comes from the era of egregious--and mostly punishment-free--banking.... One thing is clear. If ever Hollywood gets round to telling the story on screen, here is perfect material for the script."—Financial Times
"Gripping.... The heist of the century."—Axios
"I highly recommend this rip-roaring story of brazen fraud..., political corruption..., and investment-banker callousness."—Adam Lashinsky, FORTUNE
"Take one chubby Malaysian business school graduate. Mix with Middle Eastern sheikhs and greedy Southeast Asian politicians. Add Wall Street investment banks, law firms and Swiss wealth managers. Then mix in superyachts, five-star hotels, luxury apartments, nightclubs, models, A-list movie stars--and bathtubs of champagne... [This] richly reported page-turner is meticulously pieced together from interviews, documents and emails by Wall Street Journal reporters Tom Wright and Bradley Hope."—Peter Thal Larsen, Reuters