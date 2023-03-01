Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Boris Vallejo & Julie Bell's Fantasy Wall Calendar 2024
Boris Vallejo & Julie Bell's Fantasy Wall Calendar 2024

by Boris Vallejo

by Julie Bell

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523519323

Genre

Nonfiction / Art / Individual Artists / General

Description

Flights of wonder.
Step into an enchanted world swirling with dark forces, creatures that inspire awe and astonishment, and fierce men and women who rule over it all. Sorceresses tame mystical beasts. Nymphs rise from their flower thrones. And beneath the waves, twin mer-queens cavort with a dolphin companion. Revisit more than forty years of fantasy with twelve classic, full-color paintings, plus a bonus centerfold, from premier fantasy artists Boris Vallejo and Julie Bell. Each breathtaking composition is accompanied by a dramatic caption that fuels the fantasy, plus musings from the artists themselves revealing the history behind the pieces and their artistic process. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

