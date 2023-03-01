Boris Vallejo & Julie Bell's Fantasy Wall Calendar 2024

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Flights of wonder.

Step into an enchanted world swirling with dark forces, creatures that inspire awe and astonishment, and fierce men and women who rule over it all. Sorceresses tame mystical beasts. Nymphs rise from their flower thrones. And beneath the waves, twin mer-queens cavort with a dolphin companion. Revisit more than forty years of fantasy with twelve classic, full-color paintings, plus a bonus centerfold, from premier fantasy artists Boris Vallejo and Julie Bell. Each breathtaking composition is accompanied by a dramatic caption that fuels the fantasy, plus musings from the artists themselves revealing the history behind the pieces and their artistic process. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.