Free shipping on orders $35+

Boris Vallejo & Julie Bell's Fantasy Wall Calendar 2023
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Boris Vallejo & Julie Bell's Fantasy Wall Calendar 2023

Escape to a World Swirling with Mystery and Magic

by Boris Vallejo

by Julie Bell

by Workman Calendars

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Calendar
Calendar

Regular Price $15.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 30, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 30, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516629

Genre

Nonfiction / Art / Individual Artists / General

Description

Escape to a world swirling with mystery, magic, and sheer artistry.

From husband and wife team Boris Vallejo, America’s premier fantasy artist, and Julie Bell, designer of the popular Dragons of Destiny sculpture series. Each month features a full-color original painting depicting fearsome creatures, otherworldly environments, and fierce, powerful women drawn with meticulous attention to anatomical detail. A band of warriors defeats a hellacious demon. A fairy spreads her enchanting wings. And a gladiator woman walks through a fiery, radiant landscape. Each image is accompanied by an entrancing caption that fuels the fantasy. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less