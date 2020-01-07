Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Straight Up
Be the Real You and Still Get that Promotion
Take control of your career and advance without sacrificing your ideals or what makes you unique.
Drawn from a mid-career corporate training program, these tools have proven successful for aspirational, high-performing individuals who were seeking significant career advancement. Here’s how to navigate the unwritten rules in business, take ownership of your career progress, and maintain your unique persona as you move straight up.
Lots of career books offer you a blueprint to the top. This one launches you specifically on your next career move. That’s because once you get intentional about your next promotion–and land it being true to who you are–you’ll be on your way!
Straight Up will increase your awareness of yourself and the nuances that may have stalled your career. You’ll learn the typical setbacks that could block your progress and acquire the ability to move past them. You’ll expand your skills for leading teams, become a stronger presence in your workplace, constructively receive and offer critical commentary, handle pushback with aplomb, develop and nurture strategic relationships, and find a comfortable place in your workplace community.
Everyone knows promotions are not solely about job skills. Here’s a guide to those other skills you need to move up–as a whole person, true to yourself.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Micro-Resilience"Micro-Resilience is a powerful book that will help you rethink the drive-until-you-drop approach to work. By reframing your thinking in the way St. John and Haines describe, you can learn to learn bounce back from setbacks and create a life of power and meaning."—Daniel H. Pink, author of Drive and To Sell is Human
"Micro-Resilience is a transformative program that doesn't force you to change, but instead enhances the resources you already have to give you much more focus and energy."—Walter Isaacson, author of STEVE JOBS, CEO Aspen Leadership Institute, former CEO of CNN and TIME Magazine
"Read + Heed the inspirational stories and insights shared in Micro-Resilience. Doing so will result in you having the courage to face adversity plus the confidence to manage, adapt and respond to whatever 'disruptions' life sends your way."—Kevin Carroll, author, speaker, change agent
"We may learn best from our failures. But our successes require that we reach down deep and muster the resilience to act on what we have learned. In Micro-Resilience, Bonnie St. John and Allen Haines not only inspire us that we can be better, they illuminate the path forward."—Gary Heil, founder of The Center for Innovative Leadership
"Bonnie St. John has focused on how to increase hour-by-hour resilience, which is critical in today's world. Her approach integrates science-based, intentional and immediate recoveries and has broad application to health care and other service industries that count on teams to deliver their best. Micro-Resilience is a great example of a 21st century solution to meet our 21st century challenges and opportunities."—Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO, Kaiser Permanente