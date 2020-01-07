Take control of your career and advance without sacrificing your ideals or what makes you unique.

Drawn from a mid-career corporate training program, these tools have proven successful for aspirational, high-performing individuals who were seeking significant career advancement. Here’s how to navigate the unwritten rules in business, take ownership of your career progress, and maintain your unique persona as you move straight up.

Lots of career books offer you a blueprint to the top. This one launches you specifically on your next career move. That’s because once you get intentional about your next promotion–and land it being true to who you are–you’ll be on your way!

Straight Up will increase your awareness of yourself and the nuances that may have stalled your career. You’ll learn the typical setbacks that could block your progress and acquire the ability to move past them. You’ll expand your skills for leading teams, become a stronger presence in your workplace, constructively receive and offer critical commentary, handle pushback with aplomb, develop and nurture strategic relationships, and find a comfortable place in your workplace community.

Everyone knows promotions are not solely about job skills. Here’s a guide to those other skills you need to move up–as a whole person, true to yourself.



