Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bob Ross Inspirational Posters

Bob Ross Inspirational Posters

12 Designs to Display

by

Find inspiration from the joy of painting and Bob Ross himself with this book of posters featuring the artist’s works and most motivational messages.
This set includes high-quality full-color posters, in 12 unique designs, featuring Ross’s artwork and emblazoned with his inspirational quotes. The 8×10″ removable sheets come ready to hang or frame, so you can instantly bring the joy of Bob Ross to your own home or office.

Read More

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Celebrity & Popular Culture

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Price: $13.99 / $18.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9780762468782

RP Studio
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews