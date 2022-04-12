This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Brighten your little one's Halloween with this silly board book about friends who band together to help a jack-o-lantern with a problem.



In Little Pumpkin, Where's Your Light?, a jack-o-lantern's light is missing just before Halloween! Unsure what to do, the pumpkin asks for help, and a witch, a black cat, and a friendly ghost all join the quest to find the light. With an air of mischievous Halloween fun, an intriguing problem, and oddball friends, this board book is equal parts silly and sweet. Little trick-or-treaters will love the simple storyline and satisfying, cooperative conclusion.