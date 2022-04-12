Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Little Pumpkin, Where’s Your Light?
Little Pumpkin, Where’s Your Light?

by Bob Holt

Illustrated by Bob Holt

Board book
Board book

On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546004349

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Halloween

Description

Brighten your little one's Halloween with this silly board book about friends who band together to help a jack-o-lantern with a problem. 

In Little Pumpkin, Where's Your Light?, a jack-o-lantern's light is missing just before Halloween! Unsure what to do, the pumpkin asks for help, and a witch, a black cat, and a friendly ghost all join the quest to find the light. With an air of mischievous Halloween fun, an intriguing problem, and oddball friends, this board book is equal parts silly and sweet. Little trick-or-treaters will love the simple storyline and satisfying, cooperative conclusion.

What's Inside

