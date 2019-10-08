Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Foodie Faces
Food, funny faces, and feelings combine in this innovative picture book about emotions and healthy eating.Read More
No matter how you’re feeling — silly, grumpy, happy, or shy — now you can see your face mirrored back on your dinner plate! Find twenty-two different emotions inside the pages of this book, made out of everything from strawberries to pita bread to carrots (and more). You’ll be amazed by how real these foodie faces look…and might be inspired to try a new food or two!
