How much do you know about the deep ocean?IN OCEANS DEEP by bestselling author Bill Streever is a fascinating examination of our past, present, and future beneath the waves. Test your knowledge on the history, culture, and lifeforms of the deep sea. How far can a free diver reach in a single breath?The Challenger Deep is the deepest known point in the oceans. Around how deep is it?What is the name of the bathyscaphe (the deep-sea submersible) that first reached (in 1960) the deepest known part of the Earth’s ocean, the Challenger Deep?What was the name of what is usually considered to be the first modern underwater robot, or ROV?Name this deep sea creature. For every 33 feet of depth in seawater, how many pounds per square inch of pressure is added?Operation Ivy Bells was the code name for a secret US Navy project that relied on“The Bends” (also known as decompression sickness or Caisson disease) is named after what?You're treading water in the Continental ShelfThere is so much more to the deep ocean for you to explore!IN OCEANS DEEP: Courage, Innovation, and Adventure Beneath the Waves by bestselling and award-winning author Bill Streever is a fascinating examination of our past, present, and future beneath the waves.You're an explorer at the Ocean Basin.You've gotten your feet wet, but there is much more of the oceans deep left for you to explore!IN OCEANS DEEP: Courage, Innovation, and Adventure Beneath the Waves by bestselling and award-winning author Bill Streever is a fascinating examination of our past, present, and future beneath the waves.You're a deep sea diver in the Challenger Deep! The ocean may be a mystery to many, but not to you! Explore your love for the deep sea with Bill Streever's new book. IN OCEANS DEEP: Courage, Innovation, and Adventure Beneath the Waves by bestselling and award-winning author Bill Streever is a fascinating examination of our past, present, and future beneath the waves.

