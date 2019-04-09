Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Quito
Quito is at once a vibrant young city and a traditional Sierra town, steeped in ancient culture and tucked between misty mountain peaks. Get to know both sides of this beautiful city with Moon Quito.Read More
- Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps, or follow a guided walk through Quito’s most interesting neighborhoods
- See the Sights: Stroll the cobblestone streets of Quito’s Old Town (a UNESCO World Heritage Site!) and bask in the gilded glow of la Compañia church. Hike through cloud forests, spot Andean bears at a wildlife reserve, or climb the rugged Pichincha Volcano. Learn about the history of Ecuador’s indigenous people and witness Guayasamín’s masterpiece at the Capilla del Hombre
- Get a Taste of the City: Savor fresh ceviche at a cutting-edge new restaurant or grab an empanada from a street stall
- Bars and Nightlife: Linger at a local dive, dance the night away at the trendiest clubs, or bar-hop through la Mariscal
- Expert Advice: Experience Quito like an insider with tips from expat Bethany Pitts on where to eat, where to stay, and how to get around, including advice on supporting local businesses and respectfully engaging with the culture
- Itineraries and Day Trips: Spend a day or a full week in Quito, and explore nearby Calderón, Guayllabamba, Mitad del Mundo, and more
- Full-Color Photos and Detailed Maps
- Handy Tools: Background on the landscape, climate, and history, health and safety information, a Spanish phrasebook, volunteer opportunities, and travel tips for families with kids, seniors, travelers with disabilities, and LGBTQ travelers
With Moon’s practical tips and local know-how, you can experience Quito your way.
