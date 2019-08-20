OMG WTF Does the Constitution Say?

Do you know what the Constitution ACTUALLY says?





This witty and highly relevant annotation of our founding documents is the go-to guide to the ins and outs of how our government really works.







Packed with digestible notes and clear infographics on everything from the meaning of the Second Amendment to the stated rules of Supreme Court nominations, Sheehan walks us through the entire Constitution beginning with the Bill of Rights and moving on to each of the Amendments. He also offers a bonus section on the Declaration of Independence. Extra-credit information throughout on things like amendments that were never passed and what responsibilities elected officials actually have, give readers all the information they need to be informed and effective voters and citizens.







Written by political savant and entertainment veteran, Ben Sheehan, and vetted for accuracy by dozens of experts in the field of constitutional law,is an entertaining and accessible guide that explains what the Constitution says.