OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?
A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy is Supposed to Work
Do you know what the Constitution ACTUALLY says?
This witty and highly relevant annotation of our founding document is the go-to guide to the ins and outs of how our government really works.
Written by political savant and entertainment veteran, Ben Sheehan, and vetted for accuracy by experts in the field of constitutional law, OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say? is an entertaining and accessible guide that explains what the Constitution lays out.
Packed with digestible notes and clear infographics on everything from the meaning of the Second Amendment to the stated rules around Supreme Court nominations, Sheehan walks us through the entire Constitution, from its preamble to its final amendment. He also offers a bonus section on the Declaration of Independence. Extra-credit information throughout on things like amendments that were never passed and what powers elected officials actually have, give readers all the information they need to be informed and effective voters and citizens.
