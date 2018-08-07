Over 1,200 years old, 500 miles long, and rich with tradition and sacred history: Embark on the trip of a lifetime with Moon Camino de Santiago. Inside you’ll find:

Strategic trekking guides for walking the Camino, including where to start to get the Compostela certificate and excursions to gateway cities like Santiago, Léon, and Pamplona

Unique ideas for enriching your experience: Admire folkloric art and Romanesque churches, stroll through the stone archways and winding alleys of medieval cities, and soak up mountain views as you cross over the Pyrenees and descend into green valleys. See the archaeological site where Europe's oldest humans were uncovered and breathe in the salty ocean air as you finish your journey at the shores of the Atlantic

Savor the local flavors: Enjoy authentic jamón serrano, tapas, and Galician wine, or grab fresh cheese and bread for a picnic lunch

The best detours, festivals, and villages along the way: Linger in Estella, witness the running of the bulls in Pamplona, visit the monastery in Nájera, or sip wine in Cacabelos

Essential planning information on when to go, how to get there, where to eat, and where to stay, from pilgrim dorms to private hotels, plus tips on hazards, precautions, and gear

Valuable insight on the history and context of the pilgrimage from expert Beebe Bahrami, who has walked the Camino many times since 1995

Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a handy fold-out map of the entire route

Thorough background information on the sacred sites and history of the Camino, as well as the landscape, culture, and local etiquette

Handy tools including Spanish and French phrasebooks, visa information, volunteer opportunities, and tips for seniors, women traveling alone, religious and secular travelers, and LGBTQ travelers

Start your transformative journey with the expert insight, unique suggestions, and practical advice of Moon Camino de Santiago.