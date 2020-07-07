Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Glacier National Park

Hiking, Camping, Lakes & Peaks

by

Through lush green parkland and up to the top of jagged summits, forge your own path with Moon Glacier National Park.
  • Flexible Itineraries: Unique and adventure-packed ideas for day trips, a week on the road, families with kids, wildlife enthusiasts, and more
  • The Best Hikes in Glacier: Individual trail maps, mileage and elevation gains, and backpacking options
  • Experience the Outdoors: Trek through fields of alpine wildflowers and walk beneath waterfalls. Go whitewater rafting, cast a line into the Flathead River for wild trout, or hop on a guided horseback ride. Drive or bike the Going-to-Sun Road, take in views of snowy peaks and glaciers, and spot wild moose or grizzlies roaming the mountainside
  • How to Get There: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours
  • Where to Stay: Spend a night in a historic lakeside lodge, or sleep under the stars with campgrounds, resorts, and more both inside and outside the park
  • Planning Tips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Expertise and Know-How: Explore Glacier with former park guide and Whitefish local Becky Lomax
Experience the best of Glacier National Park with Moon.

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Mountain (az, Co, Id, Mt, Nm, Nv, Ut, Wy)

On Sale: March 30th 2021

Price: $15.99 / $19.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 376

ISBN-13: 9781640494367

Moon Travel logo
What's Inside

Travel Guide