Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton
Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton

Make the Most of One to Three Days in the Parks

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781640495289

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: May 4th 2021

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Mountain (az, Co, Id, Mt, Nm, Nv, Ut, Wy)

PAGE COUNT: 296

Whether you’re stopping for a day hike or spending a long weekend under the stars, escape to the great outdoors with Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton. Inside you’ll find:
  • Easy itineraries for one to three days in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, from an afternoon sighting of Old Faithful, to a hike to Inspiration Point, to a weekend exploring both parks with mix-and-match itineraries
  • The top hikes in Yellowstone and Grand Teton: Whether you’re looking to stretch your legs for a couple hours or challenge yourself to an epic trek, you’ll find trailheads, detailed trail descriptions, individual maps, mileage, and elevation gains
  • Can’t-miss experiences: Make it the perfect getaway for you with the best lakes, views, picnic spots, and more. Hike through alpine forests to rushing waterfalls and panoramic lakeside views, or catch a glimpse of bison, elk, wolves, or bears. Take in the colorful radiance of Grand Prismatic Spring or stroll the boardwalks along Mammoth Hot Springs
  • Stunning full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map
  • Essential planning tips: Find out when to go, where to stay, and what to pack, plus up-to-date information on entrance fees, reservations, and safety advice
  • Know-how from outdoors expert and former park ranger Becky Lomax
Make the most of your adventure with Moon Best of Yellowstone & Grand Teton.

Visiting more of North America’s incredible national parks? Try Moon USA National Parks.

