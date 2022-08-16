Free shipping on orders $35+

The Illustrated Bible Verses Wall Calendar 2023
The Illustrated Bible Verses Wall Calendar 2023

Timeless Wise Words of the Bible

Illustrated by Becca Cahan

by Workman Calendars

Calendar

On Sale

Jul 26, 2022

Page Count

28 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523516087

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Biblical Meditations / General

Description

Timeless, wise words from the Bible.

The Illustrated Bible Verses Calendar features an inspiring verse, enhanced with exquisite hand lettering and vibrant art. A woodland path frames 2 Corinthians 5 : 7: For we walk by faith, not by sight. Beautiful lettering brings to life 1 John 4 :16: God is love, and whoever abides in love abides in God. Every glance reinforces the beauty of the words on the page, inspires contemplation, and brings comfort and joy. Printed on responsibly sourced paper.

