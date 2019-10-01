Sex/Life: 44 Chapters About 4 Men

Find out how one woman’s secret journal of desires completely changed her marriage in this hilarious and biting memoir, soon to be a Netflix Original Series.





School psychologists aren’t supposed to write books about sex. Doing so would be considered “unethical” and “a fireable offense.” Lucky for you, ethics was never my strong suit.





After spending years trying to spice up my sex life, I gave up and took to my journal. Perhaps my gorgeous, cold, number-crunching husband simply wasn’t capable of the kind of passion I’d come to expect from my ex-boyfriends — a dangerously violent US Marine turned motorcycle club outlaw, a baby-faced punk rocker out on parole, and a heavy metal bass player — were every bit as tattooed and testosterone fueled as the leading men in my favorite romance novels. If I couldn’t have that kind of passion again in real life, I could at least write about it. Right? Nobody had to know. It would be my little secret.





Well, guess what? My husband found my journal.





And guess what else? He upped his game.





Drunk with power and under the dubious advisement of my best friend and colleague, I began testing the limits — crafting journal entries specifically designed to manipulate Ken’s behavior. For the most part, he responded beautifully…except when he didn’t.



