Down Time
An I Hunt Killers Prequel
Billy Dent is the world’s most notorious serial killer, but even killers need to go on vacation sometimes. When a mysterious death occurs in the hotel where Billy is staying, his “job” seems to call. Will his vacation truly be down time for him after all?Read More
In this prequel novella to the I Hunt Killers trilogy, bestselling author Barry Lyga crafts a creepy, intricately plotted mystery.