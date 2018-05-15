Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Down Time

An I Hunt Killers Prequel

by

Read by

Billy Dent is the world’s most notorious serial killer, but even killers need to go on vacation sometimes. When a mysterious death occurs in the hotel where Billy is staying, his “job” seems to call. Will his vacation truly be down time for him after all?

In this prequel novella to the I Hunt Killers trilogy, bestselling author Barry Lyga crafts a creepy, intricately plotted mystery.
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective

On Sale: August 7th 2018

Price: $4.98 / $5.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549117558

Edition: Unabridged

