"Barry Levine... and Monique el-Faizy are well placed to write this alarming book....Their book is lurid [and] informative....All the President's Women is breezy but heavy."

—The Guardian



"What emerges from this compendium of reporting are disturbing patterns of predatory behavior from a man who uses wealth and power to abuse women, as well as deep insight to the cultural forces that have allowed such predators to operate free of consequences."—Esquire.com

"An in-depth exploration of Trump's tendency to objectify the women who cross his path....Explosive....The most powerful element of the book, however, is the index included at its conclusion: a list of the many, many women who have come forward to claim that Trump mistreated them. The accounts vary; the theme does not....The book also offers damning evidence, collectively, of Trump's lifelong treatment of women as playthings; it could operate just as readily as a textbook on the workings of rape culture."—TheAtlantic.com

"A thorough... history of Trump's behavior toward women...[All the President's Women] elicits disgust and anger...assembl[ing] Trump's cruelties and transgressions into one neat volume."—The Washington Post



"A searing account....An incredible tale and a necessary...volume of [Trump's] improprieties."—AOL Build



"It is [the] narration, combined with a stunning 43 new allegations of Trump's sexual misconduct, that makes All the President's Women such an impactful read. Levine and El-Faizy painstakingly document Trump's decades-long history of treating women as objects and accessories."—HuffPost

"All the President's Women shows the most powerful rapist in the world should be seen as a predator first, and a president second....Maybe this is the book that will change everything....Compelling."—Jessica Valenti, Medium.com



"Perhaps for some readers, seeing every public and alleged instance of Trump's sexism laid out in one place will be the jolt they need to reignite a healthy sense of outrage. But All the President's Women also makes the case that a lot of Trump's behavior is already normalized, which is how he's gotten away with it for so long....Worthwhile reporting."—Slate.com

"An exhaustive... compendium....With so many horrific anecdotes one after the other, the through line of the story is... the unrepentant predator."—Rawstory.com

"Perhaps the power of All the President's Women may best be summed up on page 250. In an appendix titled 'All the President's Women A to Z,' the authors list, one by one, each accusation of improper behavior against Trump. It's 56 pages long."—The Wrap



"A deep dive into the sordid sociopathy of the current occupant of the Oval Office."—The Village Sun



"[One] of the best books to come out of the Me Too Movement."

—Women.com

"[The book] pulls no punches.... [All the President's Women] in broader terms, also looks at the effect of Trump's presidency on America. He has both regressed the country and galvanized it."—RawStory

"A thorough and disturbing rundown of President Trump's attitudes toward and interactions with women....This somber narrative makes a strong case that Trump's history of sexual misconduct goes far beyond 'locker room talk.'"—Publishers Weekly

