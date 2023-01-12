Free shipping on orders $35+

Starter Vegetable Gardens
Starter Vegetable Gardens

24 No-Fail Plans for Small Organic Gardens

by Barbara Pleasant

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Mar 17, 2010

Page Count

180 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781603425292

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Vegetables

Description

Develop your green thumb as you learn to grow your own food. In this introductory guide to growing vegetables, Barbara Pleasant addresses common problems that first-time gardeners encounter. Using simple language and illustrated garden layouts, Pleasant shows you how to start, maintain, and eventually expand an organic vegetable garden in even the tiniest backyard. With handy tips on enriching soil, planting schedules, watering, fighting pests, and more, you’ll quickly discover how easy it is to enjoy your own homegrown vegetables. 

