Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Fake Like Me
At once a twisted psychological portrait of a woman crumbling under unimaginable pressure and a razor-sharp satire of the contemporary art scene, FAKE LIKE ME is a dark, glamorous, and addictive story of good intentions gone awry, from the critically acclaimed author of I’ll Eat When I’m Dead.Read More
FAKE
I was a no-name painter clawing my way up behind her.
LIKE
When Carey died, she left a space that couldn’t be filled. Except, maybe, by
ME
After a fire rips through her loft, destroying the seven billboard-size paintings meant for her first major exhibition, a young painter is left with an impossible task: recreate the lost artworks in just three months without getting caught – or ruin her fledgling career. Homeless and desperate, she begs her way into Pine City, an exclusive retreat in upstate New York notorious for three things: outrageous revelries, glamorous artists, and the sparkling black lake where brilliant prodigy Carey Logan drowned herself. Taking up residence in Carey’s former studio, the painter works with obsessive, delirious focus. But when she begins to uncover strange secrets at Pine City and falls hard for Carey’s mysterious boyfriend, a single thought shadows her every move: What really happened to Carey Logan?
“A smart, satirical take on fashion and media that will have readers snorting with laughter.“
–The New York Post on I’ll Eat When I’m Dead
Carey Logan was the art world’s genius wild child.
FAKE
I was a no-name painter clawing my way up behind her.
LIKE
When Carey died, she left a space that couldn’t be filled. Except, maybe, by
ME
After a fire rips through her loft, destroying the seven billboard-size paintings meant for her first major exhibition, a young painter is left with an impossible task: recreate the lost artworks in just three months without getting caught – or ruin her fledgling career. Homeless and desperate, she begs her way into Pine City, an exclusive retreat in upstate New York notorious for three things: outrageous revelries, glamorous artists, and the sparkling black lake where brilliant prodigy Carey Logan drowned herself. Taking up residence in Carey’s former studio, the painter works with obsessive, delirious focus. But when she begins to uncover strange secrets at Pine City and falls hard for Carey’s mysterious boyfriend, a single thought shadows her every move: What really happened to Carey Logan?
“A smart, satirical take on fashion and media that will have readers snorting with laughter.“
–The New York Post on I’ll Eat When I’m Dead
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
A HelloGiggles Best Book of June 2019
A Refinery29 Best Book of June 2019
A Cosmopolitan June 2019 Must-Have
A Fortune Summer 2019 Travel Pick
A Publishers Weekly Best Book of Summer 2019
A Publishers Weekly Best Book of Summer 2019
"Bourland expertly shines a light on the nature of female ambition and desire and the often dark heart of inspiration. Readers fascinated with the blood, sweat, and tears of creating art will be especially rewarded."— Publishers Weekly, (Starred Review)
"Menacing, swirling, hypnotic ... A haunting, dizzying meditation on identity and the blurred lines between life and art."— Kirkus, (Starred Review)
"Bourland has an uncanny knack for spatial description and relates artwork and every last thing in Pine City--"half Dirty Dancing, half Twin Peaks"--with pristinely observed color and feeling. She also nails the creep factor, and her narrator's high tolerance for it, with foreboding signs that the no-name painter isn't totally welcome there, and that there's more to Carey's story. The deck stacked against her, the narrator tells the glitteringly compelling tale of her fevered summer and wisely reveals meaningful intersections of class, gender, and making art."—Booklist, (Starred Review)
"The creative process confronts reality in this compelling literary thriller centering on art, identity, and deception, as told in Bourland's (I'll Eat When I'm Dead) sharp prose. A must for those with an artistic bent, a sheer reading pleasure for all."— Library Journal (Starred Review)
"Fake Like Me is an impressively intelligent thriller set in the art world...Expect insightful paragraphs about the creative process sprinkled among the propulsive mystery."— Refinery29
"[A] page-turning story about art imitating life."— The Palm Beach Post
"The process creators go through for the sake of their art ranges from obsessive to self-destructive, and that ideology is escalated with Bourland's cutthroat prose... The unrelenting threat hovers through the plot and rigidly keeps the reader's head just above water until the end approaches."— Fangoria Magazine
"Bourland has an astonishing ability to write viscerally about art, culture, class, and landscape, for a work that's bound to be one of the summer's biggest crime/literary crossovers."—Literary Hub
"Gripping, witty, and eye-opening."—Liv Constantine, author of The Last Mrs. Parrish
"In Bourland's decadent twist on the classic campus novel, a group of struggling artists succeed beyond their wildest dreams, but at what cost? Gloriously mordant and glittering."—Courtney Maum, author of Touch
"[A] razor-sharp exploration of the tension between the desire to make art and the desire to make money. FAKE LIKE ME is satirical, brilliantly realized, and has a twist you simply won't see coming..."—Louise O'Neill, author of Only Ever Yours
"A ridiculously propulsive 'du Maurier-esque' literary thriller. Could. Not. Put. It. Down."—Lisa Gabriele, author of The Winters
"Drop everything to follow Bourland's brilliant narrator to Pine City, the upstate artist colony with its crumbling camp buildings and secret histories. You will not see the art world--or a woman's place in it--the same way again."—Maria Hummel, Author of Still Lives
PRAISE FOR BARBARA BOURLAND'S I'LL EAT WHEN I'M DEAD
"A smart, satirical take on fashion and media that will have readers snorting with laughter."—The New York Post
"A smart, satirical take on fashion and media that will have readers snorting with laughter."—The New York Post