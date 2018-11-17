For fans of unicorns, Mr. Men, and Little Miss, this book in the Little Unicorn series about coping with strong feelings offers tools to manage anxiety or fear of the dark–and integrates a breathing exercise right into the story.







A little unicorn’s rainbow-colored mane is magic–it shifts to a single color when he’s feeling a particularly strong emotion. At bedtime, he often is scared of the dark, and his mane turns bright green. But when he repeats a special three-step breathing exercise, his fear disappears and his rainbow returns–and if he ever feels scared again, he’ll know just what to do.





With simple, accessible artwork and the universal character appeal of unicorns, each How Do You Feel Today? story allows children and caregivers to talk about and work through specific moods.





Other Little Unicorn books you will enjoy:

Little Unicorn is Scared

Little Unicorn is Sad–Coming January 2019

Little Unicorn is Shy–Coming January 2019



