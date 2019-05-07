Little Unicorn Is Sad

Mr. Men meets The Color Monster–with a unicorn!—in the third book in this series that taps into the current trend of books about childhood emotions, this one about sadness.



A little unicorn’s rainbow-colored mane shifts to a single color when he’s feeling a particularly strong emotion. It seems like a storm comes over him when he’s sad, and his mane turns deep blue. But when he repeats a breathing exercise, the clouds clear and his rainbow returns–and if he ever feels sad again, he’ll know just what to do.



This distinctive series about coping with strong feelings integrates a breathing exercise into the story, making these books perfect for parents who are seeking practical tools for their children. With accessible, mainstream artwork and unicorn character appeal, each book focuses on just one emotion, allowing parents and children to dive deeper into individual moods. Little Unicorn is Shy will release at the same time.

