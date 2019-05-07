Little Unicorn Is Shy

Mr. Men meets The Color Monster–with a unicorn!—in the fourth book in this series that taps into the current trend of books about childhood emotions, this one about shyness.



A little unicorn’s rainbow-colored mane shifts to a single color when he’s feeling a particularly strong emotion. When he’s feeling shy, like when he needs to speak up in class or meet someone new, his mane turns purple. But when he repeats a breathing exercise, his rainbow returns–and if he ever feels shy again, he’ll know just what to do.



This distinctive series about coping with strong feelings integrates a breathing exercise into the story, making these books perfect for parents who are seeking practical tools for their children. With accessible, mainstream artwork and unicorn character appeal, each book focuses on just one emotion, allowing parents and children to dive deeper into individual moods. Little Unicorn is Sad will release at the same time.



