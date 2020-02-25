Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Scarlet's Tale
When Scarlet was born, her parents did the usual counting.
Two eyes.
One nose.
Ten fingers.
Ten toes.
Also: one long, fluffy, fuzzy, furry tail.
That was a surprise.
Born a bit different than expected, Scarlet has always embraced her uniqueness. When she starts preschool, though, she finds it can be a little scary to stand out from the crowd. But with the help of some new friends, Scarlet’s infectious enthusiasm has everyone celebrating what makes her special!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Scanlon and Vernick's text is sweet without treacle, and . . . Cordell's artwork is terrific."—Kirkus
Praise for Unlike Other Monsters:
"A quirky, fun friendship title sure to be a read-aloud favorite with children."—School Library Journal
*"[A] perfect cheer-up for a kid tucked up with a cold."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books, starred review
*"A fun read-aloud."—Booklist, starred review
*"Every page offers a giggle. . . . This is read-aloud gold."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
*"The co-authors' narrative is satisfying beyond the funny gimmick, . . . offering depth and heart in addition to the silly misunderstandings."—Horn Book, starred review
*"Witty . . . [and] warmhearted. . . . Each shift in the narrator's emotions--from suspicion to anger to intrigue--rings true in this perceptive, probing series of observations from a child's viewpoint."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
PRAISE FOR BOB, NOT BOB!
Praise for Scarlet's Tale:
"The book boasts fun, cartoonish, and colorful illustrations that follow the text and vividly express the emotions of the characters throughout the story."—School Library Connection
"Every elementary school library will want a copy."—School Library Journal
"Scanlon and Vernick make witty and varied choices."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books
Praise for Bob, Not Bob!:
2017 Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Books for Kids
Praise for Dear Substitute:
2018 Horn Book Fanfare
*"Scanlon and Vernick capture with humor and sympathy the indignation some kids feel when life doesn't go as expected."—Horn Book, starred review