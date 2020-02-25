Scarlet's Tale

"Scanlon and Vernick's text is sweet without treacle, and . . . Cordell's artwork is terrific." —Kirkus

Praise for Unlike Other Monsters:

"A quirky, fun friendship title sure to be a read-aloud favorite with children." —School Library Journal

*"[A] perfect cheer-up for a kid tucked up with a cold."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books, starred review

*"A fun read-aloud."—Booklist, starred review

*"Every page offers a giggle. . . . This is read-aloud gold."—Publishers Weekly, starred review

*"The co-authors' narrative is satisfying beyond the funny gimmick, . . . offering depth and heart in addition to the silly misunderstandings."—Horn Book, starred review

*"Witty . . . [and] warmhearted. . . . Each shift in the narrator's emotions--from suspicion to anger to intrigue--rings true in this perceptive, probing series of observations from a child's viewpoint."—Publishers Weekly, starred review

PRAISE FOR BOB, NOT BOB!



"Scanlon and Vernick's text is sweet without treacle, and . . . Cordell's artwork is terrific."—Kirkus Reviews

PRAISE FOR BOB, NOT BOB!



* "Every page offers a giggle. . . . This is read-aloud gold."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)

PRAISE FOR BOB, NOT BOB!



* "The co-authors' narrative is satisfying beyond the funny gimmick, . . . offering depth and heart in addition to the silly misunderstandings."—Horn Book (starred review)

PRAISE FOR BOB, NOT BOB!



* "[A] perfect cheer-up for a kid tucked up with a cold."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books (starred review)

PRAISE FOR BOB, NOT BOB!



2017 Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Books for Kids

PRAISE FOR DEAR SUBSTITUTE



"Every elementary school library will want a copy."—School Library Journal

PRAISE FOR DEAR SUBSTITUTE



"Scanlon and Vernick make witty and varied choices."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books

PRAISE FOR DEAR SUBSTITUTE



* "A fun read-aloud."—Booklist (starred review)

PRAISE FOR DEAR SUBSTITUTE



* "Scanlon and Vernick capture with humor and sympathy the indignation some kids feel when life doesn't go as expected."—Horn Book (starred review)

PRAISE FOR DEAR SUBSTITUTE



* "Witty . . . [and] warmhearted. . . . Each shift in the narrator's emotions--from suspicion to anger to intrigue--rings true in this perceptive, probing series of observations from a child's viewpoint."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)

PRAISE FOR DEAR SUBSTITUTE



2018 Horn Book Fanfare

PRAISE FOR UNLIKE OTHER MONSTERS



"A quirky, fun friendship title sure to be a read-aloud favorite with children."—School Library Journal

Praise for Scarlet's Tale:

"The book boasts fun, cartoonish, and colorful illustrations that follow the text and vividly express the emotions of the characters throughout the story." —School Library Connection

"Every elementary school library will want a copy."—School Library Journal

"Scanlon and Vernick make witty and varied choices."—Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books

Praise for Bob, Not Bob!:



2017 Chicago Public Library Best of the Best Books for Kids

Praise for Dear Substitute:

2018 Horn Book Fanfare