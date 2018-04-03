You Are Beautiful

Rethink your true source of identity and confidence.

Choose physical and spiritual wellness over our culture’s unnatural fixation with being “skinny.”

Take back the power you and millions of others have unwittingly handed over to the media.

Learn to believe God’s words of love and value about you, every day.

Are inspired by a formerly insecure “hot mess” who has been transformed through seeking her confidence in Christ alone.

Believe that you are enough, because Jesus said so.

Have you ever felt like you were not enough-not pretty enough, thin enough, orenough?You will never be all that the world demands you to be-it’s impossible. Just ask curve model Ashley Reitz, who struggled for years with feeling overlooked, frizzy-haired, round-faced, and chubby. Her insecurity, disordered eating, and weight issues derailed her happiness and set her on a treadmill of constantly trying to be enough and never succeeding.Even after Ashley grew up, graduated from beauty school, and launched a successful international modeling career, it took overcoming some painfully dark circumstances to provide her with the needed clarity and strength to confront her deeply rooted insecurities. She realized she had to surrender daily, actively seeking her acceptance and finding her worth in Jesus alone. Finally, she realized the truth: She was already beautiful.And so are you! Join Ashley as she explores topics of confidence, beauty, positive body image, and the maddening-and futile-pursuit of perfection. Like an encouraging friend and sister, Ashley speaks truth and healing into your life as you: