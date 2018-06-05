Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"An absorbing account of a man who arrived in America with five dollars in his pocket and went on to save tens of thousands of lives. Singh's journey from rural India to the operating room is unconventional and affecting."—Jhumpa Lahiri, Pulitzer Prize-winning and bestselling author of In Other Words and The Namesake
"Dr. Singh is living proof that hard work, persistence, and grit can overcome the most discouraging obstacles. His stories are engaging. His views on life and the future of health care deserve our attention. Your Heart, My Hands will be an inspiration to all who read it."—Delos Cosgrove, MD, CEO and President of the Cleveland Clinic
"In his wonderfully written memoir, [Dr. Singh] will touch your heart with his incredible life story of beating down multifold personal obstacles to help tens of thousands of patients with his unyielding determination, devotion, and dedication."—Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, New York Times bestselling author of The Healing Self and Professor of Neurology, Harvard Medical School
"This gripping read chronicles the fascinating life and patient encounters of Arun Singh, MD. His mission was to be the very best in care and he succeeded against all odds."—David O. Williams, MD, Senior Cardiologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Your Heart, My Hands
An Immigrant's Remarkable Journey to Become One of America's Preeminent Cardiac Surgeons
An encouraging and inspiring true story on how a boy from India overcame a difficult childhood and devastating hand injuries and became one of the most prolific cardiac surgeons in U.S. history.
Leaving a life marked by crippling setbacks and his father’s doubt, in 1967 a twenty-something doctor from India arrived in America with only five dollars and the desire to claim his American dream. The journey still awaiting Dr. Arun K. Singh would be unparalleled. Faced with an entirely new culture, racism, and the lasting effects of disabling childhood injuries, through hard work and perseverance he overcame all odds. Now having performed over 15,000 open heart surgeries, more than nearly every surgeon in history, Dr. Singh reflects on his most memorable patients and his incredible personal life. Shared for the first time, these intimate and uplifting accounts, along with photos, will have you cheering for the underdog and appreciating the enduring determination of the human spirit.