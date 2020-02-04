Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Beyond Great
Nine Strategies for Winning in an Era of Social Agitation, Economic Nationalism, and Technological Revolution
Masters of Complexity will give readers everywhere the strategies they need to navigate a daunting new era of technological, economic, and social change. Supported by years of research and hands-on consulting practice, it will present a comprehensive framework for building a high performing, adaptive, and socially responsible global company.
