UglyDolls: The Movie Novel

The UglyDolls of Uglyville-Ox, Ugly Dog, Lucky Bat, Wage, and Babo-spend each day partying and welcoming new UglyDolls to their town. They truly believe that things couldn’t be better! But one UglyDoll disagrees. Moxy longs to go to the fabled Big World and belong to a child of her very own. One day, Moxy decides that she’s tired of waiting for her dreams to come true. She and her friends set off on an adventure to find the Big World and end up discovering a place -and other dolls-they never could have imagined!





This full retelling of the highly-anticipated animated film UglyDolls celebrates imagination, friendship, and individuality and includes 8 pages of full-color images from the movie!





TM & © 2019 Ugly Industries Holdings, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



