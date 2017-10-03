Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My Little Pony: Equestria Girls: Canterlot High Stories: Twilight Sparkle's Science Fair Sparks
Hang out at Canterlot High in this fun series featuring fashion tips from the official Equestria Girls stylist. This brand-new story stars Twilight Sparkle and the rest of her very best friends!Read More
Welcome to the Equestria Science Fair!
Canterlot High and Crystal Prep Academy are coming together for the first-ever Canter-Crys science fair! While Twilight Sparkle loves science, she’s nervous about seeing her old classmates again-that is, until she discovers that she’s been partnered with a charming new Crystal Prep boy named Rising Star. But as Twilight falls under his spell while they create their own party mood modificator, Flash Sentry, Sunset Shimmer, and the rest of her friends suspect Rising Star is up to something wicked. Will Twilight’s project win first prize…or cause chaos at Canterlot High?
