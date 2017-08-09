My Little Pony: Equestria Girls: Canterlot High Stories: Rainbow Dash Brings the Blitz

It’s Blitzball time!



When Rainbow Dash’s favorite new sport, Blitzball, finally starts a league at Canterlot High, she can’t wait to try out! Even though she’s the best player on the field, the new head coach, Blitzball champion Comet Chaser, has a rule: no girls allowed! But Rainbow Dash isn’t about to let that get in her way. She and all her friends challenge the boys to Blitzball game-and if her team wins, Rainbow Dash and any other girl who plays well can join the league. Will Rainbow Dash blitz her way to victory?