My Little Pony: Equestria Girls: Canterlot High Stories: Rainbow Dash Brings the Blitz

by


Hang out at Canterlot High in this fun series featuring fashion tips from the official Equestria Girls stylist. This brand-new story stars Rainbow Dash and the rest of her very best friends!

It’s Blitzball time!

When Rainbow Dash’s favorite new sport, Blitzball, finally starts a league at Canterlot High, she can’t wait to try out! Even though she’s the best player on the field, the new head coach, Blitzball champion Comet Chaser, has a rule: no girls allowed! But Rainbow Dash isn’t about to let that get in her way. She and all her friends challenge the boys to Blitzball game-and if her team wins, Rainbow Dash and any other girl who plays well can join the league. Will Rainbow Dash blitz her way to victory?

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Girls & Women

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 192

ISBN-13: 9780316475570

