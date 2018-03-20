My Little Pony: Equestria Girls: Canterlot High Stories: Pinkie Pie and the Cupcake Calamity

Hang out at Canterlot High in this fun series featuring fashion tips from the official Equestria Girls stylist. This brand-new story stars Pinkie Pie and the rest of her very best friends!

It’s time to bake!





Pinkie Pie loves her job at Sugarcube Corner. She gets to work on perfecting the best cupcake recipe EVER, and is always surrounded by treats! Things seem like they’re going to get even sweeter when Rarity becomes the new cashier, but it turns out that Pinkie and Rarity don’t always see eye-to-eye on customer service. Just when Pinkie Pie thinks her predicament couldn’t get stickier, a big corporate bakery moves in across the street and steals all of Sugarcube Corner’s business. Can Pinkie Pie and Rarity work together and find a way to save Canterlot High’s favorite bakery?



