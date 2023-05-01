Go to Hachette Book Group home

Madness

Crownsville, the Search for Sanity in a Segregated Asylum, and the Legacy of Race in Mental Health

By Antonia A. Hylton

$30.00

$38.00 CAD

  1. Hardcover $30.00 $38.00 CAD
  2. Audiobook Download (Unabridged)

On Sale
Jan 23, 2024
Page Count
288 pages
Publisher
Legacy Lit
ISBN-13
9781538723692

Antonia A. Hylton

About the Author

Antonia Hylton is a Peabody and Emmy-award winning correspondent at NBC News and NBC reporting on politics, race, and justice. She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University, where she received prizes for her investigative research on race, mass incarceration and the history of psychiatry. She lives in New York.

