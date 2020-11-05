Ansel Adams 2022 Wall Calendar

From Yosemite to Denali, enjoy Ansel Adams' iconic nature photographs all year long in this durable wire-bound wall calendar with generous space for recording monthly schedules.

Ansel Adams' "Authorized Edition" calendars have been a beloved annual tradition for over thirty-five years. This 2022 wall calendar includes:

Fourteen spectacular black and white landscape photographs by legendary artist and environmentalist Ansel Adams, carefully selected and sequenced to reflect the changing seasons.

Large format 12.8" x 15.6" wall calendar (25.6" x 15.6" open).

Scenes from Yosemite National Park, Denali National Park, Big Bend National Park, and more.

The perfect inspirational gift for lovers of fine art, photography, nature, and the outdoors.

Printed in rich duotone on premium paper stock, making each page suitable for framing at year's end.

Features US and Canadian legal holidays, phases of the moon, and major religious holidays.

Printed and manufactured in the United States of America.

The photographs of Ansel Adams are among America's finest cultural treasures, and are the foundation of his tremendous legacy of environmental activism. One of the most influential artists of the 20th century, today his creative vision is as relevant and convincing as ever.

