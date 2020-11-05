Ansel Adams 2022 Engagement Calendar

Enjoy fifty-two of Ansel Adams' iconic nature photographs all year long with this hard-working, wire-bound desk planner featuring smudge-proof writing paper and generous room for organizing weekly schedules.

Ansel Adams' "Authorized Edition" calendars have been a beloved annual tradition for over 35 years. This 2022 engagement calendar includes:

Fifty-two spectacular black and white landscape photographs by legendary artist and environmentalist Ansel Adams, including some previously unpublished images.

Spacious 9" x 9.4" week-by-week format.

Scenes from Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Denali National Park, and more.

The perfect inspirational gift for lovers of fine art, photography, nature, and the outdoors.

Photographs are printed in rich duotone on specialized photo paper, making each image suitable for framing at year's end.

Interleaved with premium, no-smudge writing paper.

Features US and Canadian legal holidays, phases of the moon, and major religious holidays.

Printed and manufactured in the United States of America.

The photographs of Ansel Adams are among America's finest cultural treasures, and are the foundation of his tremendous legacy of environmental activism. One of the most influential artists of the 20th century, today his creative vision is as relevant and convincing as ever.

For more ways to enjoy the photography of Ansel Adams, look for the Ansel Adams 2022 Wall Calendar and Ansel Adams' Yosemite.