Ansel Adams 2021 Color Mini Calendar





The 2021 Ansel Adams Color Mini Calendar features thirteen exquisite, high-quality reproductions of Adams’ photographs, carefully selected and ordered to reflect the changing seasons. These stunning images–majestic mountain vistas, dramatic waterfalls, and landscapes of the American West–showcase the brilliant colors of nature, and will delight all year long.





Though the name “Ansel Adams” is virtually synonymous with black-and-white landscape photography, the extent of his involvement with color remains largely unknown. In actuality, over the course of four decades, Adams produced a highly accomplished–if relatively small–body of color photographs, a sampling of which are gathered here. These scintillating pictures epitomize the same refined detail and delicacy of light embodied in his celebrated black-and-white images.





This color mini calendar is printed in America on high-quality photographic paper, and each stunning photograph is suitable for framing at year’s end. A new edition of a beloved classic, the Ansel Adams Color Mini Wall Calendar is an elegant addition to any home or office.





