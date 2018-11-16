Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ansel Adams 2020 Color Mini Wall Calendar
With superb reproductions of breathtaking Ansel Adams photographs, the Ansel Adams Calendar remains a beloved annual bestseller — now in color!Read More
The 2020 Ansel Adams Color Mini Calendar features thirteen exquisite, high-quality reproductions of Adams’ photographs, carefully selected and ordered to reflect the changing seasons. These stunning images–majestic mountain vistas, dramatic waterfalls, and landscapes of the American West–showcase the brilliant colors of nature, and will delight all year long.
This color mini calendar is printed in America on high-quality photographic paper, and each stunning photograph is suitable for framing at year’s end.
A new edition of a beloved classic, the Ansel Adams Color Mini Calendar is an elegant addition to any home or office.
