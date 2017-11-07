Ansel Adams 2019 Engagement Calendar

2019 ANSEL ADAMS ENGAGEMENT/DESK CALENDAR







Ansel Adams was the most honored American photographer of the 20th century. Through his photography and leadership in the Sierra Club, he remains a leading voice in the fight to conserve America’s wilderness.





The 2019 Ansel Adams Engagement Calendar features 52 exquisite, high-quality reproductions of Adams’ photographs, carefully selected and ordered to reflect the changing seasons. These stunning images of America’s natural heritage and national parks–majestic mountain vistas, dramatic waterfalls, and landscapes of the American West–will delight all year long.



