The Magical Yet
This Yet finds a way, even when you don’t,
And, Yet knows you will, when you think you won’t.
Each of us, from the day we’re born, is accompanied by a special companion–the Yet. Can’t tie your shoes? Yet! Can’t ride a bike? Yet! Can’t play the bassoon? Don’t worry, Yet is there to help you out.
Told in tight rhyme reminiscent of the great Dr. Seuss himself, this rollicking, inspirational picturebook is perfect for every kid who is frustrated by what they can’t do . . . YET!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The artwork is powerful and detailed....A solid if message-driven conversation starter about the hard parts of learning."—Kirkus Reviews
"With splashy artwork and catchy rhymes, the creators give families and educators a tool that spurs kids on to success."—Publishers Weekly
"The depictions of difficult situations, such as learning to ride a bike, learning to dance, or practicing painting, are sure to strike a chord with children struggling to pick up something new, and the positive outcomes brought on by practice and perseverance are sure to inspire readers to never give up. A lovely addition to picture-book collections."—Booklist