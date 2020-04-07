Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Texas

Getaway Ideas, Road Trips, BBQ & Tex-Mex

by

Get to know the fiery spirit, Southern hospitality, and larger-than-life personality of the Lone Star State. Inside Moon Texas you’ll find:
  • Strategic itineraries, from a Route 66 road trip to quick getaways to the Hill Country, Big Bend National Park, and more
  • The top sights and unique activities: Learn the meaning of Texas pride at the Alamo, marvel at the original Mission Control at the NASA Space Center, or explore JFK’s legacy at the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas. Catch a show in the “Live Music Capital of the World,” or learn the moves at a honky-tonk in Hill Country. See the striking sunset over the Palo Duro Canyon, stroll along the Padre Island National Seashore, or watch a genuine cowboy herd cattle at a classic Texas ranch
  • The best local flavors: Dig in to authentic, smoky barbecue, classic Tex-Mex staples, and down-home Southern cooking
  • Honest advice from Austin local Andy Rhodes on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Thorough background on the state’s culture, history, geography, and regional vernacular
  • Full-color photos and detailed, easy-to-use maps throughout
  • Focused coverage of Dallas and Fort Worth, Austin and the Hill Country, San Antonio and South Texas, Houston and East Texas, the Gulf Coast, El Paso and West Texas, the Big Bend Region, and the Panhandle Plains
With Moon Texas’ practical tips and local insight, you can plan your trip your way.

Exploring more of Texas? Try Moon Austin, San Antonio & The Hill Country or Moon Dallas & Fort Worth. If you’re hitting the road, check out Moon Southwest Road Trip.

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / South / West South Central (ar, La, Ok, Tx)

On Sale: December 1st 2020

Price: $23.99 / $29.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 525

ISBN-13: 9781640499430

