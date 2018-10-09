Micah's Super Vlog: The Big Fail



When deciding whether to keep up the lie of his “A paper,” will Micah admit his mistakes or risk losing his friends?



Based on the popular JellyTelly show, Micah’s Super Vlog, book two in this series finds Micah wrestling with a decision facing every kid his age: to study or play video games? Micah chooses to ditch his responsibility, so it’s no surprise when the result is a big . . . F. Seeing that his friends did well on the same test, Micah is too ashamed to show his grade before changing the F to an A with a marker. Although he knows it’s wrong, Micah feels the need to keep up the façade . . . which only leads to more lying. Will Micah continue to be dishonest, or admit his mistakes before things spin so far out of control that he loses his friends?