Micah's Super Vlog: Micah's Got Talent?



There’s a talent show at school and the prize is too good for Micah to pass up. Will he discover his talent in time to win?



Based on the popular JellyTelly show, Micah’s Super Vlog, in book one of this series Micah wants to win the big talent show prize. There’s just one problem…he doesn’t know his talent. So, he sets out to try just about everything (especially the things his friends are good at) in order to find “his thing.” Discouraged with the process, Micah struggles with his identity but finally learns to have confidence that, in time, he’ll uncover his special gifts.