Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Witcher Stories Boxed Set: The Last Wish, Sword of Destiny
Introducing the Witcher
Now a Netflix original series!
The perfect introduction to Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher series, this boxed set contains The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, the New York Times bestselling books that inspired season one of the Netflix TV show.
For over a century, humans, dwarves, gnomes, and elves have lived together in relative peace. But times have changed, the uneasy peace is over, and now the races are fighting once again. The only good elf, it seems, is a dead elf.
Geralt of Rivia, the cunning assassin known as The Witcher, has been waiting for the birth of a prophesied child. This child has the power to change the world – for good, or for evil.
As the threat of war hangs over the land and the child is hunted for her extraordinary powers, it will become Geralt’s responsibility to protect them all — and the Witcher never accepts defeat.
By Andrzej Sapkowski:
Witcher collections
The Last Wish
Sword of Destiny
Witcher novels
Blood of Elves
The Time of Contempt
Baptism of Fire
The Tower of Swallows
Lady of the Lake
Season of Storms
The Malady and Other Stories: An Andrzej Sapkowski Sampler (e-only)
Translated from original Polish by Danusia Stok (The Last Wish) and David French (Sword of Destiny).
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use