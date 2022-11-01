The Witcher Full Series Boxed Set

Description

The complete boxed set of Andrzej Sapkowski’s New York Times bestselling Witcher series!



The Witcher has inspired the hit Netflix show and multiple blockbuster video games, and has transported millions of fans around the globe to an unforgettable world of magic and adventure. Now, for the first time, all eight works of the series are available in one special boxed set, featuring the original trade paperback covers.



This boxed set includes the two story collections,The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny; the five novels that comprise the Witcher Saga, Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of Swallows, and Lady of the Lake; and the stand-alone adventure Season of Storms.



Follow the adventures of the witcher Geralt of Rivia; his beloved ward and the prophesied savior of the world, Ciri; and his ally and love, the powerful sorceress Yennefer in this epic and unmissable series.

