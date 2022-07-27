Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Witcher Complete Series Boxed Set
The Witcher Complete Series Boxed Set

by Andrzej Sapkowski

Translated by Danusia Stok

Translated by David French

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $120

Regular Price $150 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 29, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Nov 29, 2022

Page Count

3424 Pages

Publisher

Orbit Logo

ISBN-13

9780316559591

Genre

Non-classifiable

Description

The complete boxed set of Andrzej Sapkowski’s New York Times bestselling Witcher series!

The Witcher has inspired the hit Netflix show and multiple blockbuster video games, and has transported millions of fans around the globe to an unforgettable world of magic and adventure. Now, for the first time, all eight works of the series are available in one special boxed set, featuring the original trade paperback covers.

This boxed set includes the two story collections,The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny; the five novels that comprise the Witcher Saga, Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire, The Tower of Swallows, and Lady of the Lake; and the stand-alone adventure Season of Storms.

Follow the adventures of the witcher Geralt of Rivia; his beloved ward and the prophesied savior of the world, Ciri; and his ally and love, the powerful sorceress Yennefer in this epic and unmissable series.
 

What's Inside

