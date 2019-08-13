The Last Wish

Soon to be a major Netflix original series!

Geralt the Witcher — revered and hated — holds the line against the monsters plaguing humanity in this collection of adventures in the NYT bestselling series that inspired the blockbuster video games.

Geralt is a Witcher, a man whose magic powers, enhanced by long training and a mysterious elixir, have made him a brilliant fighter and a merciless assassin. Yet he is no ordinary murderer: his targets are the multifarious monsters and vile fiends that ravage the land and attack the innocent.





But not everything monstrous-looking is evil and not everything fair is good…and in every fairy tale there is a grain of truth.



