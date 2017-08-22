Geralt the Witcher-revered and hated-holds the line against the monsters plaguing humanity in this NYT bestselling series that inspired the blockbuster Witcher videogames. Soon to be a major Netflix series.





Geralt of Rivia is a Witcher, one of the few capable of hunting the monsters that prey on humanity. A mutant who is tasked with killing unnatural beings. He uses magical signs, potions, and the pride of every Witcher – two swords, steel and silver.





But a contract has gone wrong, and Geralt finds himself without his signature weapons. Now he needs them back, because sorcerers are scheming, and across the world clouds are gathering.





The season of storms is coming…