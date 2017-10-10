Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
City of Bastards
In this action-packed sequel Royal Bastards, Tilla uncovers a sinister conspiracy to take down the kingdom from within.
Tilla, bastard of House Kent, has it made. Safe from her murderous father in the dazzling capital of Lightspire, she lives a life of luxury under the protection of the Volaris King, alongside her boyfriend, Zell, and best friend, Princess Lyriana.
Tilla, bastard of House Kent, has it made. Safe from her murderous father in the dazzling capital of Lightspire, she lives a life of luxury under the protection of the Volaris King, alongside her boyfriend, Zell, and best friend, Princess Lyriana.
So why isn’t she happy? Maybe it’s the whispers and stares that follow her wherever she goes, as the daughter of the traitor waging war against Lightspire. Or maybe it’s the memories of her beloved brother, Jax, who lies cold in his grave even as she tries to settle into a life in the city’s prestigious University.
Then Tilla stumbles upon the body of a classmate — a friend. The authorities are quick to rule it a suicide and sweep it under the rug, but when Tilla herself is attacked by a mysterious man with terrifying powers, she’s convinced of a conspiracy. Her friends beg her to stay silent; what she’s suggesting is impossible…and treasonous.
But Tilla can’t — won’t — let it go. And the deeper she digs, the more questions she uncovers. How is the West beating the supposedly invincible Lightspire mages in battle? Is it connected to the shadowy cult wreaking havoc in Lightspire? Nothing is as it seems in the glorious capital, and Tilla’s presence might just be the spark that sets the Kingdom aflame.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Murderous, unexpected, and immensely satisfying."—Stephanie Garber, New York Times best-selling author of Caraval
"A deceptive plot combined with a magnetic cast of characters in a series that continues to redefine the genre. You won't be able to put this one down."—Scott Reintgen, author of Nyxia
"An exciting story full of magic and action-packed scenes."—Kirkus Reviews
"This fantasy... is peppered with humorous moments and spiced by a masterfully unveiled mystery. Shvarts constructs a believable society on the edge of toppling, bounded by traditions that may have started as truths but have become lies over time."—Booklist
Accolades
BNTeen: 17 of Our Most Highly Anticipated Sequels of 2018 (selection)
BNTeen: 30 of Our Most Anticipated June YA Books (2018, selection)
EpicReads: The 17 Most Anticipated YA Books to Read in June (2018, selection)
BNTeen: New Releases: Life-Changing Journeys, Competition in the Kitchen, and Brujas Behaving Badly (2018, selection)
Brightly: 10 Captivating YA Thrillers to Read This Summer, 2018 (selection)
PRAISE FOR ROYAL BASTARDS
"Shvart's action-packed debut champions diversity, counsels perseverance, and highlights the human cost of war. The pace is zippy, Shvart's mythology is rich, and...the conclusion packs thrills and a serious emotional wallop."—Publisher's Weekly
"Shvart's action-packed debut champions diversity, counsels perseverance, and highlights the human cost of war. The pace is zippy, Shvart's mythology is rich, and...the conclusion packs thrills and a serious emotional wallop."—Publisher's Weekly
PRAISE FOR ROYAL BASTARDS
"Shvarts combines mystery, romance, and fantasy with dynamic and diverse characters of different ethnicities to create a book that is difficult to put down. This story has something for everyone; readers will be clamoring for the sequel."—VOYA
"Shvarts combines mystery, romance, and fantasy with dynamic and diverse characters of different ethnicities to create a book that is difficult to put down. This story has something for everyone; readers will be clamoring for the sequel."—VOYA
PRAISE FOR ROYAL BASTARDS
"Soon Jon Snow won't be the only "bastard" whose name readers will remember."—Entertainment Weekly
"Soon Jon Snow won't be the only "bastard" whose name readers will remember."—Entertainment Weekly
PRAISE FOR ROYAL BASTARDS
"We cannot wait for this high-stakes, edge of your seat fantasy."—Bustle
"We cannot wait for this high-stakes, edge of your seat fantasy."—Bustle
PRAISE FOR ROYAL BASTARDS
"Engrossing. The characters are well drawn, and the action moves quickly and with plenty of twists and turns."—Huffington Post
"Engrossing. The characters are well drawn, and the action moves quickly and with plenty of twists and turns."—Huffington Post
PRAISE FOR ROYAL BASTARDS
"This is one of those rare books that had me laughing and crying within a paragraph."—Cinda Williams Chima, New York Times bestselling author
"This is one of those rare books that had me laughing and crying within a paragraph."—Cinda Williams Chima, New York Times bestselling author