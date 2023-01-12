Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Just Fly Away
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 27, 2018. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The debut novel from Andrew McCarthy—actor, director, and bestselling author of Brat: An 80s Story—is a powerful story about family secrets, first love, the limits of forgiveness, and finding your way in the world.
When fifteen-year-old Lucy Willows discovers that her father has a secret child from a brief affair, she begins to question everything she thinks she knows about her family. How could her father have betrayed them like this? How could her mother forgive him? And why isn’t her sister rocked by the news the way Lucy is? Lucy can’t bring herself to tell her friends, and when she tries to confide in her boyfriend, he doesn’t understand. Fed up with everyone around her and desperate for answers, Lucy runs away to Maine—the home of her mysteriously estranged grandfather—to get to the bottom of her family’s secrets and lies.
When fifteen-year-old Lucy Willows discovers that her father has a secret child from a brief affair, she begins to question everything she thinks she knows about her family. How could her father have betrayed them like this? How could her mother forgive him? And why isn’t her sister rocked by the news the way Lucy is? Lucy can’t bring herself to tell her friends, and when she tries to confide in her boyfriend, he doesn’t understand. Fed up with everyone around her and desperate for answers, Lucy runs away to Maine—the home of her mysteriously estranged grandfather—to get to the bottom of her family’s secrets and lies.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“Fantastic . . . The story’s unexpected turns will keep readers rapt, and Lucy’s voice—reserved, blunt, sarcastic—feels as bone true as that of any YA character in recent memory.”
—The New York Times Book Review
“McCarthy sensitively explores the difficult process of learning to accept loved ones despite their shortcomings.”
—Publishers Weekly
“A poignant, character-driven coming-of-age novel.”
—Kirkus Reviews
“This is a moving coming-of-age story for young adults who enjoy calm, character-driven reading. It is also a title that should be flying off the shelves.”
—VOYA
—The New York Times Book Review
“McCarthy sensitively explores the difficult process of learning to accept loved ones despite their shortcomings.”
—Publishers Weekly
“A poignant, character-driven coming-of-age novel.”
—Kirkus Reviews
“This is a moving coming-of-age story for young adults who enjoy calm, character-driven reading. It is also a title that should be flying off the shelves.”
—VOYA