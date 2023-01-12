Free shipping on orders $35+

Just Fly Away
Just Fly Away

by Andrew McCarthy

On Sale

Mar 27, 2018

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781616208004

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Romance / Contemporary

Description

The debut novel from Andrew McCarthyactor, director, and bestselling author of Brat: An 80s Storyis a powerful story about family secrets, first love, the limits of forgiveness, and finding your way in the world.

When fifteen-year-old Lucy Willows discovers that her father has a secret child from a brief affair, she begins to question everything she thinks she knows about her family. How could her father have betrayed them like this? How could her mother forgive him? And why isn’t her sister rocked by the news the way Lucy is? Lucy can’t bring herself to tell her friends, and when she tries to confide in her boyfriend, he doesn’t understand. Fed up with everyone around her and desperate for answers, Lucy runs away to Maine—the home of her mysteriously estranged grandfather—to get to the bottom of her family’s secrets and lies.

What's Inside

Praise

“Fantastic . . . The story’s unexpected turns will keep readers rapt, and Lucy’s voice—reserved, blunt, sarcastic—feels as bone true as that of any YA character in recent memory.”
The New York Times Book Review

“McCarthy sensitively explores the difficult process of learning to accept loved ones despite their shortcomings.”
Publishers Weekly

“A poignant, character-driven coming-of-age novel.”
Kirkus Reviews
 
“This is a moving coming-of-age story for young adults who enjoy calm, character-driven reading. It is also a title that should be flying off the shelves.”
VOYA
